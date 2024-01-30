Southampton forward Carlos Alcaraz is attracting attention from Nottingham Forest, Lyon and Marseille ahead of the January transfer deadline, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Southampton have started the season strongly, sitting in 3rd in the table and just one point behind 2nd placed Ipswich Town. They will ultimately be eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League and will hope to maintain momentum to achieve their goal.

They have already signed Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth and are targeting more deals before the end of the window. However, with a couple of days left before deadline day, one of their players is generating plenty of attention.

Alcaraz is on the radar of top tier side Nottingham Forest and French Ligue 1 duo Lyon and Marseille according to AS. The 21-year-old has made just 13 starts out of a possible 28 games, scoring three and assisting one. The report states that the Argentine would prefer to play in the Premier League.

Should they cash in?

Alcaraz has been somewhat of a bit-part player for Russell Martin’s side this season. He has been used in a multitude of different positions too and so proves he is yet to really nail down a starting position anywhere on the pitch.

However, they did spent £12m on the player and so will hope to recuperate most of, if not all of that fee paid to Racing Club a year ago. Whether Nottingham Forest, Lyon or Marseille will be prepared to meet Southampton’s valuation remains to be seen, or whether a loan deal is a better option for all parties.

Should Alcaraz depart on loan this could allow the player to get his wish to play in the Premier League for the remainder of the season with Nottingham Forest, before then returning to Southampton who themselves could be playing in the top tier next season.