Norwich City have made a ‘concrete offer’ to sign Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, who has also been linked to Celtic, according to Italian publication Tutto Mercato.

Norwich City have relied heavily upon the goals of winger Jonathan Rowe this season, whilst their strikers are yet to find consistent form in front of goal. The likes of Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes are yet to surpass seven goals each in all competitions.

With just a couple of days left of the January transfer window, the Canaries are hoping to address this. According to Tutto Mercato, they have joined Celtic in the pursuit of Bologna forward van Hooijdonk, and have now submitted a concrete offer.

The 23-year-old is seen as surplus to requirements at his current side in Serie A and could move on before the transfer deadline. He has played just 11 times in all competitions, scoring one goal during that time.

A perfect fit?

van Hooijdonk has proven he knows where the net is, in particular during his loan move in the Dutch Eredivisie with Heerenveen in the past couple of seasons, scoring 25 in 52 appearances. If he can replicate this form for the Canaries this could fire them up the table.

Despite his current deal not expiring until June next year, with the player being deemed surplus to requirements at Bologna it could be a case that he will be available for a cut-price fee. This could allow Norwich City to sign a promising talent without having to break the bank.

Their main aim will be to bridge the gap between themselves and the division’s top six. To do this they will need to keep their best players fit and get their strikers firing. As they haven’t necessarily done that on a consistent basis this season, it seems fair for David Wagner’s side to dip into the transfer market to address the issue.