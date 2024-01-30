Charlton Athletic have until the transfer deadline on Thursday to conclude any final bits of business.

Charlton Athletic are also in the hunt for a new manager and have a decision to make.

They decided to part company with Michael Appleton following their poor run of form in League One.

Midfielder George Dobson has apparently penned a pre-contract agreement with Fehervar in Hungary, according to a report by Football League World. The 25-year-old, who is the Addicks’ skipper, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Dobson has been a key player at The Valley since moving to London in 2021 and has made 130 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with five goals. He has also played for the likes of Walsall and Sunderland in the past.

Scott Fraser remains in talks with Hearts regarding a potential exit to Edinburgh, as per the Daily Record. The midfielder’s situation is in limbo following Appleton’s departure.

The Scotsman has played 22 times so far in this campaign. He moved to his current club in January 2022 from Ipswich Town and his deal expires in 2025.

Charlton have seen a bid rejected by Bristol Rovers for attacker Aaron Collins, according to BristolLive. The Welshman has also been linked with fellow third tier side Bolton Wanderers and League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham.

He has been a key player for the Gas since they snapped him up from Forest Green Rovers in 2021 and has fired 39 goals in 139 outings, five of which have come this term.

Away from transfers, the Addicks are poised to hold more talks with Nathan Jones this week, as per London News Online reporter Richard Cawley. He has been available since cutting ties with Southampton and has also managed Luton Town in the past.