Middlesbrough are alongside Burnley in eyeing Scottish attacking prodigy Joe Bevan, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 30.01.24, 13:16).

Middlesbrough have made three new additions to their ranks this summer. Full-backs Luke Thomas and Luke Ayling have signed on loan deals, while attacking midfielder Finn Azaz joined permanently from Aston Villa following a starring loan with Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Deadline day is on Thursday, so Boro don’t have long to strike final business. However, with the clock ticking, they might not be done yet.

According to the Daily Record, Middlesbrough are among the many admirers of Scottish talent Joe Bevan, who plays in the Scottish Lowland League with Albion Rovers. Top clubs in England and Scotland have scouted the 19-year-old with Burnley ready to make a move to ensure they secure his signature.

While playing on the wings and as a striker, Bevan has managed 14 goals in 42 games for Albion Rovers since joining in January 2023.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

One for the future?

With interest in Bevan growing, he certainly seems like a bright talent for the future. Middlesbrough are often looking to add new prospects to their ranks alongside first-team additions, developing them into players for Michael Carrick’s senior side in the years to come.

Bevan could be on that trajectory but with plenty of interest from the likes of Burnley, his future looks to be in his hands. Albeit it at a low level, he’s already proven he can have an impact on the senior stage and at only 19, that can only be a good thing.

Burnley look to be readying a move though, so Middlesbrough and any other admirers of the Scottish prospect might be best to move soon to avoid missing out.