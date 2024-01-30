Aston Villa and Middlesbrough have to a verbal agreement over the transfer of forward Morgan Rogers, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Middlesbrough only signed Rogers from Manchester City in the summer transfer window but after a fantastic start to life on the Riverside, he’s drawn high profile interest. Aston Villa have seen three bids knocked back with Boro holding firm to this point,

The 21-year-old has managed seven goals and nine assists in 33 games across all competitions this season. He’s operated out on the left-wing and through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Now, after rejected bids and several twists and turns, it seems Rogers to Villa Park is on the cards.

In an exclusive update, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a verbal agreement has been reached for Rogers to join Aston Villa. Middlesbrough have accepted the club’s final proposal and the promising forward will now travel south now, with a medical booked for the next 24 hours.

🚨🟣🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Middlesbrough for talented English winger. After final proposal, Boro accepted and player now leaving training ground to travel. Medical tests booked next 24h, signing imminent for #AVFC.

In addition, reporter John Percy states that the deal comes in at £15m overall. £10m will be paid initially, while add-ons could take it £5m higher.

An agreement reached, at last

It’s taken some time and a few attempts, but Aston Villa look as though they’ve finally got their man. Middlesbrough stood firm but with good money on the table for a player they only signed half-a-season ago, it marks good business for the Championship side.

Boro’s attention will now turn to identifying their ideal replacement while Rogers undergoes the formalities of his proposed move to the Premier League. It’s a high-profile move for the player, joining a side placed 4th in the top-flight just a matter of months after leaving Manchester City for a reported £1.5m.

Middlesbrough face a challenging task if they want to replace Rogers before the end of the month. The window slams shut on Thursday, so hopefully they already have names in mind as potential replacements.