Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is being monitored by Premier League side Everton ahead of a potential move, but only if Ben Godfrey should leave Goodison Park according to TEAMtalk.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has opted to deploy Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes as centre-backs more often that not this season, with Conor Coady providing back up from the bench.

This means there has been no place for Souttar on the bench on occasion this season, and he has only made three appearances in the Championship this term, only one of which he started.

Having impressed during his time at Stoke City and in the Premier League with the Foxes before their relegation, and now likely deemed surplus to requirements, this has caught the eye of Everton according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Toffees defender Godfrey could be on his way out of Goodison Park in the coming days with both Leeds United and Genoa linked, and should he seal his exit, Souttar could be lined up as a replacement in the coming days before the transfer deadline on February 1st.

His days are numbered

Souttar looks like he will not be getting game time under the new boss and must seal a move elsewhere to get regular minutes. If Leicester City can cash in on the defender this would mean they can boost their transfer kitty and increase space on the wage bill.

They have plenty of talent at their disposal with Vestergaard, Faes and Coady providing a solid trio of youth, experience and talent. They will likely have enough to help Leicester City return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Everton will also be gaining a great player. Souttar has bags of talent and potential and so does have all the capabilities to succeed in the top flight.