Leeds United are still interested in re-signing Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United are targeting a new left-back in the January transfer window. Sam Byram and Junior Firpo have been the go-to choices in that position, as well as Djed Spence on occasion before his loan was cut short.

They have been linked to several names over the past few weeks although nothing has come to fruition. The Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed the club’s interest in Everton’s Ben Godfrey and Burnley’s Connor Roberts in a report yesterday, but also claim that they remain interested in re-signing Roberts’ teammate Taylor.

The 30-year-old left Leeds United in 2017 where he made over 100 appearances before moving to Turf Moor. He has been a regular in the first-team fold for the Premier League side this season but is out of contract in the summer. Therefore the Clarets could be looking to cash in, and Championship side Leeds United are still monitoring the player.

A great option

Taylor has shown his quality in the Premier League this season, albeit for a side competing in a relegation battle as things stand. He has proven his worth and been a standout despite this and so it comes as no surprise to see other clubs linked.

Should he re-sign for Leeds United, Taylor would be a great option. Daniel Farke’s side are relatively young on the whole but they do have smatterings of experience throughout their side, and Taylor coming into Elland Road would improve the dynamic and experience even more.

He would likely come straight into the starting XI and could be captain material. With Liam Cooper likely to depart at the end of the season when his contract expires, Taylor could take on the mantle of the captain’s armband should Cooper leave for pastures new.