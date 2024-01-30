Leeds United are in the race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as the Reds demand £6million for his signature, reports Alan Nixon.

Leeds United are keen to lure the centre-back down to the Championship before the end of the transfer window later this week but face competition from Sheffield United.

Worrall, 27, is facing an uncertain future at the City Ground and has seen his game time dry up over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, his side want a fee of £6million amid interest from the Whites and the Blades.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Leeds United eye Nottingham Forest man

Worrall would be a decent signing for Leeds if they were willing to match his valuation. He knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League.

The former England youth international helped Nottingham Forest go up back in 2022 under their former boss Steve Cooper.

Worrall has been on the books of the Reds for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He was a regular at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in 2016. The Nottingham-born man has since made 226 appearances in all competitions to date, nine of which have come this term, and he has scored five goals from the back.

His contract expires in June 2026 but it appears he could be on the move a lot sooner then that.

Leeds have until the deadline on Thursday to add the finishing touches to their squad and Worrall is someone that would bolster their defensive department. However, they may need to fend off interest from Sheffield United.