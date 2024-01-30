Bolton Wanderers have rejected League One loan offers for strikers Cameron Jerome and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, manager Ian Evatt has confirmed.

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with some incomings before the end of the transfer window. Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers is on the radar and a bid has been rejected, but it could be a quiet few days in terms of outgoings.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt has made it clear that core first-team players are unlikely to move on. That includes experienced strikers Jerome and Bodvarsson, who have both been the subject of interest this month.

Evatt states that League One rivals have made and failed with loan offers for both players. He said:

“We have had a lot of calls about Jon and Cameron, and we have seen rumours about Dion Charles, then Victor Adeboyejo from abroad as well. It isn’t really a surprise.

“From our perspective we know we have a really good squad of players and that there are going to be admirers elsewhere. But we are in no way, shape or form trying to move anyone out.

“We want to be additive to what we already have in this squad.”

Jerome and Bodvarsson have both found starts hard to come by, but they’ve got roles to play in Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers squad. Jerome has played 24 times across all competitions, while Bodvarsson has featured in 30 games overall.

Bolton Wanderers’ end to the window

Only time will tell just what the final days of the transfer window bring for Bolton Wanderers. However, Evatt and all at the ToughSheet Community Stadium will be hoping for a smooth end to the month, setting up for a big second half of the season.

Retaining key players and important role players like Jerome and Bodvarsson will prove key as the Trotters look to keep their strong squad together. Adding a new star like the earlier mentioned Collins would only boost their chances of promotion, but Bristol Rovers look to be holding firm in their valuation at the moment.

If he doesn’t come in, Jerome and Bodvarsson will likely have more prevalent roles to play. However, the League One admirers of the experienced duo look set for disappointment in their pursuits.