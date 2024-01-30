Norwich City are down in 9th in the Championship table as things stand but are just two points outside the top six. One player who has been key in their relative early season successes is Rowe.

The winger has 13 goals and four assists to his name in 31 appearances. His form has shown just how important he is to the Canaries, but means he has also caught the eye of several top sides.

TEAMtalk claim that Aston Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace, and Sheffield United have ‘all taken an interest’ in the Norwich man. But now Lazio have submitted an offer to sign the player according to Football Insider.

However, conflicting reports from Italian publication Calciomercato state he had rejected an approach from Lazio yesterday. The report says he would prefer a move to the Premier League as opposed to making the switch to Italy.

Only a matter of time

It seems likely Rowe will be departing Norwich City in the summer window. His form has resulted in interest from plenty of Premier League teams and if his desire is to play in the top flight he will likely aim to get there with the Canaries first before deciding on his future.

Lazio seems like an unlikely destination for the young Englishman given his preference for staying in England. But if a bid comes through which matches or exceeds Norwich City’s valuation and asking price then he could be on his way out.

David Wagner’s side will want to keep hold of their prized asset as best they can for the remaining couple of days of the window. If they can do that they will certainly stand a better chance of bridging the gap between themselves and the Championship top six between now and the end of the season.