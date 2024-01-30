Ipswich Town are competing with Luton Town and Royal Antwerp for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Jessic Ngankam according to Fussball.News.

Ipswich Town are vying for a place in the Championship‘s top two come the end of the season. They are targeting players to bolster their squad and chances of promotion in the last couple of days of the January transfer window.

Kieran McKenna’s side have made three new signings since the start of the month with Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis arriving on loan from Brighton and Blackburn Rovers respectively, with Ali Al-Hamadi the latest to arrive from AFC Wimbledon, this time on a permanent deal.

But they are not done there, and are eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ngankam according to Fussball.News. The 23-year-old has played 23 times for the Bundesliga side in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

The report claims he could leave on loan this month and is being targeted by Ipswich Town, as well as Premier League outfit Luton Town and Belgian top tier side Royal Antwerp.

Not what they need

Ipswich Town have just signed Al-Hamadi and McKenna will be pinning hopes on him firing them to promotion with his goals. If they are looking to improve their squad, a striker who has scored three goals in 23 games doesn’t seem to be the answer.

Particularly if he was to sign on loan, he would only have four months to adapt to the English game, and someone aged 23 who isn’t firing on all cylinders will likely find it tough to come to Ipswich Town and have an immediate impact.

They are better off working with what they have at their disposal currently, or targeting cut-price deals or loan deals from sides in the EFL or Premier League as they have done already so far this window.