Hull City enquired about the possibility of bringing back Keane Lewis-Potter from Brentford, as per HullLive reporter Barry Cooper on The 1904 Club podcast.

Hull City are in the hunt to sign a new winger before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Lewis-Potter, 22, left the Tigers in the summer of 2022 when the Bees came calling.

His former club have looked at the possibility of luring him back home this winter. Cooper has said on The 1904 Club (30.44): “Keane Lewis-Potter was a player they enquired about going back a few weeks but obviously he’s broken into Brentford’s team so that was never really a go-er, although there was interest there from Keane’s point of view but that is something that is not happening.”

Hull City looked into ambitious deal

Bringing Lewis-Potter back would have been an exciting addition for Hull ahead of the second-half of the campaign as they eye promotion to the top flight.

He has made 28 appearances since joining Brentford on a six-year deal and has scored three goals.

The England youth international struggled to get into their side last term but is enjoying a lot more game time under Thomas Frank now, hence why he won’t be heading back to the MKM Stadium from London anytime soon.

Lewis-Potter rose up through the academy ranks at Hull and was a regular for his local side at various youth levels. He had a loan stint away in non-league at Bradford Park Avenue as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

The attacker then broke into the first-team of the Tigers and helped them gain promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann back in 2021. He played 122 games in all competitions before his exit and fired 30 goals.

Brentford forked out £16.4million (Transfermarkt) to bring him down south.

Hull have until the deadline on Thursday to bring in more players. They are then back in league action at home to Millwall this weekend as they look to rise back into the top six.