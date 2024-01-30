Livingston defender James Penrice is wanted by clubs in the Championship and League One, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Livingston are facing a battle to keep hold of the highly-rated left-back amid interest from elsewhere.

Penrice, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

The Daily Record claim Hearts have held talks with him over a potential move to Edinburgh but face competition from some unnamed teams from below the border in the Football League.

Livingston man eyed in England

Penrice has a big decision to make on what to do next with his career and will be weighing up his options.

Hearts could see him as an ideal long-term replacement for Alex Cochrane, who Football Insider claim has emerged on the radar of Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley recently.

The Scotsman has made 29 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign and has chipped in with five assists.

He started his career at Partick Thistle and had loan spells away at East Fife and Livingston to get some experience under his belt as a youngster.

The full-back then broke into the first-team and went on to play 114 matches altogether, scoring three goals from the back.

Penrice left Glasgow for his local team Livingston on a permanent deal in 2021 and hasn’t looked back since. He has become one of David Martindale’s most priced assets and is attracting attention now.

He wouldn’t have to move if he decided to stay in Scotland and join Hearts. However, a transfer down to England could be seen as a fresh challenge for the player.