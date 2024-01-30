Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam is on the brink of making his third signing for the Cod Army since his appointment as manager on the final day of December.

According to Football Insider, 23-year-old Kilkenny is on his way to Highbury Stadium to bolster Adam’s squad in an attempt to save their season. The club are currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table.

The midfielder has struggled to make it into the Cherries’ team this season. He’s been on the bench but has made just one cameo appearance in the FA Cup during last week’s 5-0 victory over Swansea City. Under contract until 2025, Kilkenny will be desperate for game time and he should get exactly that at Fleetwood Town.

He was sent out on loan twice last season, to Stoke City and then Charlton Athletic, where he was sparingly used in both spells. In League One, he’ll be hoping for regular action this time around.

A smart move for all?

Having come through the ranks at Bournemouth, the Republic of Ireland U21 international can play as a holding midfielder or as a traditional no.8, making him a nifty addition for the Cod Army who have struggled in transition at times this season.

In total, Kilkenny has made 37 senior career appearances and registered a single assist in that time. There is no better time than now for him to kick on, and he should receive the platform to be a standout performer this campaign in a struggling Fleetwood Town side.

If everything runs smoothly and the deal is confirmed, the midfielder’s debut may come against Port Vale on home soil this weekend – a crucial encounter with the Valiants currently sat 20th, 11 points ahead of Adam’s men.