Exeter City, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town are interested in Stevenage striker Aaron Pressley, reports Pete O’Rourke.

The League One trio have all made offers for the attacker as they look to land him before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Pressley, 22, has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Stevenage during the first-half of this season and has scored four goals.

According to reporter O’Rourke on X (see below), Exeter have seen a bid rejected for him, whilst Cambridge and Cheltenham have made loan approaches.

Stevenage have rejected a bid of £150,000 from Exeter for striker Aaron Pressley. Fee could reach £200k with add-ons. Cambridge and Cheltenham have also made offers to loan Pressley until the end of the season. #StevenageFC #ecfc #ctfc #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/0dTkFjqE4U — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2024

Exeter City, Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town eye striker

Pressley is under contract at Stevenage until the summer of 2025 and they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that too.

He joined Steve Evans’ side last year after their promotion from League Two and provides useful competition and depth to their striking department.

The Edinburgh-born man started his career on the books at Hearts before moving down the border to England in 2013 when Aston Villa came calling.

Pressley rose up through the academy ranks at Villa Park before switching to Brentford in 2020.

The Scotland youth international played three times for the Bees’ first-team but was mainly used in their B team. He had loan spells away from the Premier League outfit at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley in the third tier to get some experience under his belt.

He spent last term with the latter and chipped in with eight goals in 22 matches before he was given the green light to leave Brentford on a permanent deal.

Pressley is now being linked with another move just six months into his stint at Stevenage and doesn’t appear to be short of options.