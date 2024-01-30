Norwich City have seen Idah come through the academy ranks and become a regular at first-team level. After catching the eye in youth football, the 22-year-old has played 115 times across all competitions, chipping in with 17 goals and four assists.

The majority of his appearances have been as a sub and that has proven the case this season too. He’s managed seven goals in 34 games overall, with 19 of those outings for the Championship club coming off the bench.

Reports emerged earlier this week stating that Serie A side Hellas Verona had made a loan-to-buy approach for Idah amid game time frustrations. Now, a new update indicates the switch may well be on the cards.

Writing on X, reporter Mike McGrath states Hellas Verona are ‘moving closer to an agreement’. A deal would be an initial six-month loan with a buy option in the summer.

Hellas Verona are moving closer to an agreement to sign Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah from Norwich City on a six-month loan plus option to buy in the summer 🇮🇹🇮🇪⚽️ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 30, 2024

Off to Italy?

While Idah has mainly been a substitute player this season, an exit does present a bit of a dilemma for Norwich City. If he goes to Italy, Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent will be the only fit first-team strikers available to Norwich City.

That won’t do David Wagner much help as he looks to lift them beyond 9th in the Championship table. There’s still time in the window to source a replacement, but the Canaries will have to have one in mind that they can move for quickly to replace Idah.

It certainly looks like an intriguing opportunity for Idah. He’s long been tipped as a top prospect but hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot, but a move to Hellas Verona could give him the chance to do so in a top league.