Derby County have enquired about the possibility of taking former striker Lee Gregory on loan until the end of the season, according to a report from The Star.

Derby County have long since been linked to Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith, but should they miss out on one of their top targets, his Owls teammate Gregory could be an option.

According to a report from The Star, the League One side have made an approach to sign the 35-year-old who was on loan at Pride Park in 2021. In 11 appearances for the Rams he scored three goals and registered one assist.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl spoke out about Gregory in a recent interview, stating he would be allowed to depart if their valuation is met. Wrexham reportedly hold a firm interest in the player and so Derby County will have to compete with the League Two side between now and the transfer deadline if they are to get their man.

A good back-up option

Derby County should certainly prioritise a move for Smith over Gregory. Smith is three years younger and has been more prolific than his Sheffield Wednesday teammate this season and over recent seasons.

However, should a move for Smith not come to fruition then Gregory presents a good back-up option. He is a player that can get around the pitch and would likely thrive more so in the third tier than he is currently for Sheffield Wednesday in the division above.

A short-term loan deal means there is less risk too. He could help the club score goals in order to propel them up the table and into contention to fight for automatic promotion. If not, then he could certainly help them to keep pace with the top six and secure a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.