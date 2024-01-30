QPR have until the end of the transfer window on Thursday night to conclude any final bits of business.

QPR are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship under Marti Cifuentes.

They drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town last time out.

According to a report by Football Insider, the R’s defender Jimmy Dunne is on the radar of fellow second tier outfit Blackburn Rovers. The centre-back, who is 26-years-old, has made 102 appearances in all competitions for the London club to date and has chipped in with five goals.

Prior to his move down south in 2021, he was on the books at Burnley for five years. He played seven times for the Clarets and had loan spells away from Turf Moor at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town to gain experience.

The Hoops are apparently open to selling winger Chris Willock for the right price, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

Willock has played 22 matches in this campaign, scoring three goals and assisting two. He started in their last match against Huddersfield.

QPR have been linked with Sporting Gijon midfielder Jonathan Varane this winter along with Norwich City, Getafe and Cadiz, as per L’Equipe.

In this latest update regarding his future, his manager Miguel Angel Ramirez has told La Voz de Asturias: “The club has not transmitted anything to me. There is nothing new with him or with any other player. I work with the ones I have.”

In terms of confirmed deals, striker Michael Frey has joined the R’s from Royal Antwerp, whilst midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna has been loaned out to Sutton United in League Two.