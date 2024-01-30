Plymouth Argyle forward Whittaker has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time now. Rumours have ramped over recent days too as clubs look to strike their final bits of business before the January window slams shut.

After links with Premier League clubs earlier this month, it emerged on Monday night that Serie A giants Lazio had made an approach for the 23-year-old forward. Now, a fresh update has emerged on their pursuit.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle’s director of football Neil Dewsnip has confirmed Lazio’s move for Whittaker.

However, the offer was ‘immediately rejected’, with Argyle’s desire to hold onto their star forward clear. He said:

“Last night we received an official offer for Morgan from Lazio. Having discussed this internally and with the player’s representatives, the offer was immediately rejected. Morgan is very happy at Argyle and we maintain our position that he is not for sale.”