Plymouth Argyle forward Whittaker has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time now. Rumours have ramped over recent days too as clubs look to strike their final bits of business before the January window slams shut.

After links with Premier League clubs earlier this month, it emerged on Monday night that Serie A giants Lazio had made an approach for the 23-year-old forward. Now, a fresh update has emerged on their pursuit.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle’s director of football Neil Dewsnip has confirmed Lazio’s move for Whittaker.

However, the offer was ‘immediately rejected’, with Argyle’s desire to hold onto their star forward clear. He said:

“Last night we received an official offer for Morgan from Lazio. Having discussed this internally and with the player’s representatives, the offer was immediately rejected. Morgan is very happy at Argyle and we maintain our position that he is not for sale.”

Argyle’s firm stance

Plymouth Argyle director Dewsnip has made it clear that they’re not looking to cash in on Whittaker this month. Moreover, the player is happy at Home Park too, so hopefully that provides fans with some welcome reassurance in this hectic time of the transfer window.

It’s no surprise that the forward is happy with the Championship club too. After starring in a half-season loan last season, he’s proven himself in England’s second-tier and has emerged as one of the most exciting attacking players outside of the top-flight.

While he continues to kick on with Argyle, it looks like the best place for him to be. Donning the captain’s armband in the last two games emphasises just how important he is to Ian Foster’s side as a character too, not just as a standout player.

It’s no wonder sides like Lazio are keen, but they could be set to come up short in their pursuit this month.