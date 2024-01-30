Reading forward Harvey Knibbs is drawing interest from clubs in the Championship and League One, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke.

Reading recruited Knibbs in the summer transfer window, bringing him in from Cambridge United. The 24-year-old looked to be a shrewd signing at the time and he’s proven himself as a star forward since joining the Royals.

Across all competitions, Knibbs has managed 12 goals and five assists in 35 games for the League One club. He’s been in strong form of late too, operating out on the wing or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder.

Now though, Reading are facing late interest in their star man. Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke has claimed that clubs in the Championship and League One are eyeing moves for Knibbs, who is under contract until the summer of 2026.

A number of Championship and League One clubs are eyeing late moves for in-form Reading forward before the close of the transfer window. Knibbs has scored 12 goals so far this season and provided five assists in a struggling Reading side.#readingfc pic.twitter.com/EQuMRl7Kra — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2024

It comes amid continued ownership problems at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, leaving manager Ruben Selles and all staff at the club in a dire situation. They’re 21st in the League One table and continue to be hamstrung by owner Dai Yongge.

Opportunistic dealings

It’s safe to say that there are some opportunistic sides that could be looking at Reading as a good place to swoop on before the end of the window. Of course, it’s taking advantage of a dire situation, but that won’t stop sides from making the most of chances to recruit talented players on potentially cheap deals.

Tom McIntyre is set to head for Portsmouth for just £75,000. That fee is perhaps so low because his deal is up at the end of the season but regardless, it marks a bargain deal for Pompey given his Championship experience.

If Knibbs was to be the subject of interest, you’d have to think he goes for more. He’s played far more this season and as his contract runs for a couple years yet, there’s still plenty of value in the player.