Cardiff City look likely to miss out on signing Adana Demirspor’s Babou N’diaye, with the midfielder set to sign for fellow Turkish side Pendikspor according to reporter Ertan Suzgun.

Cardiff City have had one of the quieter January transfer windows out of all the Championship sides. So far this month they have signed only one player in Yokohama F. Marinos’s defender Ryotaro Tsunoda on a permanent deal.

Given they are down in 14th in the table but just six points outside of the top six, they will be aiming to get some new faces in to improve their chances of bridging the gap between themselves and the play-off-chasing pack.

One player they had identified was experienced midfielder N’diaye. The former Stoke City man is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Adana Demirspor, and he looks set to continue in the Super Lig with a move to recently promoted side Pendikspor, according to journalist Suzgun.

Move on to other targets

N’diaye has Championship and Premier League experience having played for Stoke City in both divisions. Therefore, he would have been a solid addition to the Cardiff City ranks, but with only two days left of the window they need to swiftly move on.

The Bluebirds have been linked to plenty of players but nothing has come to fruition barring the move for Tsunoda. As the deadline approaches, Erol Bulut’s side need to be targeting players who have been made available, approaching the end of their current deals, free agents or scout the loan market.

It is clear Cardiff City are looking for experience to create a well-needed balance in the first-team fold. N’diaye may have been a perfect fit but having settled in Turkey it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see him remain in the country he has played in for the majority of his footballing career.