Cardiff City are looking to sign Celtic midfielder David Turnbull, according to Sky Sports (live transfer centre, 30.01.24, 10:03).

Cardiff City have made contact with the Hoops as they look to lure the Scotsman to Wales before the end of the transfer window on Thursday.

Turnbull, 24, has made 19 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, 16 of which have come in the Scottish Premiership, and he has scored seven goals.

Sky Sports claim the Bluebirds are in for him now though as they aim to get a deal over the line for him before the deadline.

Cardiff City eye deal

Turnbull would be an eye-catching addition for Cardiff this winter and would bolster their options in the middle of the park for the remainder of this campaign.

His contract at Celtic expires at the end of this term and he is due to become a free agent in the summer. The Hoops risk losing him for nothing in June if they don’t cash in on him now.

The Scotland international, who has made five caps for his country to date, rose up through the academy ranks at Motherwell.

He broke into the first-team at Fir Park in 2017 as a youngster and played 41 matches, scoring 16 goals, before landing a move to Glasgow.

Turnbull has played 106 times for his current club and has found the net on 26 occasions. However, he has had injury problems over recent years.

Despite this, he has still got his hands on the Scottish title twice so far and has also won the Scottish Cup and League Cup both twice.

Cardiff have until the deadline later this week to bring in more reinforcements as they look to rise up the table.