Blackpool’s deal for the 20-year-old means that his current loan spell with fellow League One outfit Shrewsbury Town will be terminated. Finnigan sustained an ankle injury just three games into his Shrewsbury spell and has missed the majority of the season so far due to it.

Having returned to Southampton to undergo his rehabilitation, the youngster is now nearing full fitness again and the Seasiders are ready to make their move. Football Insider states advanced talks are taking place as he looks to kick on over the second half of the campaign.

Neil Critchley’s side are in need of midfield reinforcements if they are to achieve their aim of reaching the play-off spots before the regular season draws to a close.

Finnigan spent the last campaign on loan at League Two side Crewe Alexandra, where he hit the back of the net once in 16 appearances. Now, after a challenging stint in Shropshire, he’ll be hoping to kick on with Blackpool should the switch go through as hoped.

Much needed move for Finnigan?

With just one Southampton appearance to his name – an FA Cup cameo in 2021 – and having just recovered from injury, it is now crucial for the midfielder to gain regular playing time again. Blackpool could provide the perfect platform for him to get the ball rolling again.

His first game could come as soon as Saturday when the Seasiders visit 6th place Stevenage in what could be a crucial clash at the top end of the League One table.

Finnigan has looked a promising player in his young career to date but after his time with Shrewsbury, the aim will be to find regular minutes over the remainder of the season. It could be just what he needs to announce himself on the senior stage before returning to parent club Southampton in the summer.