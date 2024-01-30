Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton is set to travel to London as Crystal Palace close in on an agreement, according to reporter Andy Bayes.

Blackburn Rovers prized asset Wharton has been the subject of almost constant interest from the Premier League over the past year or so. He broke into the first-team after Jon Dahl Tomasson’s arrival and hasn’t looked back since.

Crystal Palace have been among his regular admirers and they’ve been in hot pursuit of the 19-year-old this month. After seeing a first bid knocked back, it emerged that a new £22m deal was on the table as they look to secure one of the Championship‘s top talents.

Now, fresh claims have revealed it may not be long before a deal is struck.

Writing on X, BBC Lancashire reporter Andy Bayes writes that an agreement is moving closer. Wharton is due to travel to London today, suggesting things could move to an advanced stage sooner rather than later.

I understand that Blackburn Rovers & Crystal Palace are close to an agreement for Adam Wharton.

I understand that Blackburn Rovers & Crystal Palace are close to an agreement for Adam Wharton.

He will travel to London today.

These claims are echoed by Elliott Jackson, who adds that talks have been continuing while confirming a deal is nearing.

Understand that a deal for Adam Wharton to leave #Rovers and join Crystal Palace is moving closer. Talks have continued between the club since Rovers rejected their bid last week.

A move awaits?

While it remains to be seen if an agreement can be finalised, things do look to be moving towards a conclusion regarding Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Blackburn Rovers star Wharton. Him heading down to London suggests matters could move quickly now, but time will tell what the next developments are.

Wharton’s importance to Tomasson’s side is clear to see. He’s started just about every league game this season, showcasing his talents in advanced and defensive midfield roles.

He’s a player destined for the top, hence the eye-catching £22m price tag reported. If a deal does come in at that price, it will give Blackburn Rovers a very welcome financial boost, though they won’t have much time at all to put the funds to use with the transfer window slamming shut this Thursday.