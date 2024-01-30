Blackburn Rovers have matched Sheffield Wednesday’s bid for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, according to reporter Joe Crann.

Sheffield Wednesday have been among those in pursuit of American striker McGuire this month. The most recent report from The Star stated the Owls were waiting on a response to their bid from Orlando City, with an answer pending.

However, the seven-figure bid has now been matched. Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers have also been on the tail of the 22-year-old and according to a fresh update from reporter Crann, they’ve officially thrown their hat into the ring.

Writing on X, he states Rovers have matched the total value of Sheffield Wednesday’s offer for McGuire. The decision now lies with Orlando as McGuire looks set for a big end to the January transfer window.

Understand that as of today Blackburn Rovers have submitted a bid for Duncan McGuire that matches that of #SWFC in terms of total value… Orlando City now deciding whether to accept either, or neither. Big 48 hours or so ahead for the 22-year-old. pic.twitter.com/VGmXUP8Go0 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 30, 2024

McGuire broke into the MLS side’s first-team over 2023 and managed 15 goals and three assists in 37 games. He also made his United States debut earlier this month.

Championship bound?

McGuire certainly looks to be a player on an upward trajectory and a move to the Championship would emphasise that. He’s quickly made a name for himself Stateside, impressing on his breakthrough and catching the eyes of Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.

With bids matched, it remains to be seen if Orlando City have a deal they favour. If both are viewed as acceptable, the decision will then be McGuire’s to make.

His impressive return on his first season of MLS football should gear him up well for second-tier football. At 22, he’s got plenty of time to develop and improve too, hopefully making him an asset for the future.

Both Rovers and the Owls could do with added firepower this month, but time will tell if either are able to secure McGuire’s services.