Blackburn Rovers have lost out to Cardiff City in the pursuit of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, according to the Daily Mail.

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City have both been chasing centre-back Phillips this month. The 26-year-old is back with parent club Liverpool after a premature return from his loan with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Phillips played only eight times for the Bhoys and looks set for a Championship move in pursuit of more regular minutes. Now, it seems a winner has emerged in the battle for his signature.

The Daily Mail reports that the Liverpool man has headed for the Welsh capital to finalise a move to Cardiff City. It means Blackburn Rovers miss out on a deal, coming as another blow to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in a challenging January transfer window.

Phillips will now bolster the ranks of Erol Bulut, who is looking to lift the Bluebirds beyond their current standing of 14th in the Championship table.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Back to the Championship

Should the move to Cardiff City go through, Phillips will embark on his second stint in the Championship. He previously spent time on loan with Bournemouth, playing 18 times across all competitions for them.

While the Bluebirds will be overjoyed with the deal, Blackburn Rovers will be disappointed as they cross another target off the list. Tomasson is in need of further additions before the end of the window, especially with options at the back limited. However, those at Ewood Park will have no choice but to turn their attentions to other targets in the bid for reinforcements.

Phillips could prove to be a valuable signing for Bulut. While he hasn’t necessarily got floods of senior appearances to his name, he’s got experience at the top of the game having played Champions League and Premier League football with Liverpool.