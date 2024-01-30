Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a surprise move for Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers have been targeting a centre-back this window following Ashley Phillips’ departure. They brought in Connor O’Riordan from Crewe last week but it is unknown whether he is in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team plans.

O’Riordan became the club’s fourth signing of the month, following Arnor Sigurdsson, Yasin Ayari and Ben Chrisene’s arrivals. But Rovers are still eyeing reinforcements and have targeted a move for Leeds United captain Cooper, according to Nixon.

The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his current contract at Elland Road and is unlikely to renew his deal as per reports. He has fell down the pecking order under new boss Daniel Farke, starting just seven games in all competitions for the Whites.

With the player deemed surplus to requirements, Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a surprise move for the experienced defender. This comes after missing out on Liverpool’s Nat Phillips who had been a target for a number of weeks and is nearing a move to Cardiff City.

A solid option

Blackburn Rovers may have lost a promising young talent in Phillips, and missed out on another Phillips this month, but Cooper provides them with a suitable option to come into the first-team fold.

He is full of experience having helped Leeds United to promotion from the Championship and having 17 caps for his country under his belt. If he signs for Blackburn Rovers it will likely be a short-term deal but he can provide the impetus to guide them up the table.

Cooper would also present Blackburn Rovers with the opportunity to sign him for a cut-price too. Given he is surplus to requirements, his contract is nearing its conclusion and the fact he is now 32 years of age, they won’t likely have to break the bank to get their man.