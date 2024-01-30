Barnsley are keen on Fleetwood Town defender Josh Earl, reports Alan Nixon.

Barnsley are interested in luring the Southport-born man to South Yorkshire before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Earl, 25, has made 28 appearances for Fleetwood during the first-half of this season and has found the net on four occasions from the back.

In this latest update regarding his future with his current club, reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that he has emerged on the radar of the Tykes.

Barnsley eye defender

Earl would be a shrewd signing for Barnsley if they are able to get it over the line before the deadline on Thursday.

He is a decent age, has potential to get better down the line and has already played a lot of games so far in his career.

The 6ft 4inc man is out of contract at Fleetwood at the end of this campaign and although the Cod Army have an option to extend his stay by 12 months, they are fighting relegation right now and may well be playing their football in League Two next term with the way things are going.

Earl is a product of the Preston North End academy and rose up through the youth ranks at Deepdale before going on to play 74 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from the Championship outfit at Lancaster City, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Burton Albion during his time there to get some experience under his belt.

He left on a permanent basis in 2022 when Fleetwood came calling and has since been a regular during his stint at Highbury Stadium.

However, Barnsley want him now as they look to return to the second tier.