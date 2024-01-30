AFC Wimbledon left-back Jack Currie is a target for Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, but not during this transfer window according to London News Online.

AFC Wimbledon have the option to extend Currie’s contract, which has now entered its final six months. They are set to do so too, but that hasn’t prevented interest in his services from elsewhere.

Clubs from outside of England are able to negotiate with pre-contracts with players whose deals are near expiration under Bosman ruling. According to the South London Press, Motherwell are one of the sides credited with an interest in the defender alongside keen eyes from the Belgian Pro League.

Should the Dons exercise their option to extend his stay by a further year, this would fend off parties interested in a free swoop for their academy graduate until at least January 2025. However, it might not be enough to prevent summer interest.

A valuable asset

Currie recently made his 100th senior appearance, 33 of which came for Eastbourne Borough during a loan spell back in the 2021/22 campaign. He has featured 27 times in all competitions for Wimbledon this season, the majority of which have come as part of the starting XI.

He’s helped the Dons to 8th in the League Two table and will be hoping to aid them in their bid to earn a play-off spot over the second half of the campaign. The AFC Wimbledon talent scored just his second career goal towards the beginning of the season in a 3-1 victory away to Walsall in League Two and has played in every league fixture since.

He would undoubtedly be a huge loss for the Dons and it could be that he moves on in 2024. However, it seems he’s poised to remain with the club for now.