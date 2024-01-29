Wrexham are keen to lure the League One attacker to the Racecourse Ground before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Marriott, 29, has made 29 appearances during the first-half of this season and has scored five goals.

According to Football Insider, he has emerged on Phil Parkinson’s radar but the League Two promotion hopefuls will need to see off competition from Stevenage and Oxford United.

Wrexham eye striker

Marriott would be an eye-catching addition for Wrexham if they were able to get a deal over the line for his signature.

He would give the Red Dragons more competition and depth as they look to claw themselves into the third tier and he would battle it out with the likes of Paul Mullin, Steven Fletcher and Sam Dalby for a place in the starting XI.

The East Yorkshire-born man joined Fleetwood in 2023 and still has another 12 months left on his contract with the North West club. However, his future is up in the air now ahead of the deadline later this week.

Marriott rose up through the ranks at Ipswich Town and played three times for their senior team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Woking, Gillingham, Carlisle United and Colchester United to gain experience.

Luton Town snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2015 and he was prolific for the Hatters, scoring 28 goals in 91 games to earn a move to Peterborough United.

The forward then found the net on 33 occasions during his single year at London Road before heading to Derby County.

Marriott ended up re-signing for the Posh after a loan spell from the Rams at Sheffield Wednesday. He is now being linked with Wrexham this winter.