Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has said a loan deal for Wolves striker Nathan Fraser is now ‘unlikely’.

Shrewsbury Town have been keen on luring the Premier League man down to League One to bolster their attacking department before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Fraser, 18, has played three times for Wolves’ first-team this season.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation this winter, new Shrews manager Hurst has said, as per a report by the Shropshire Star: “We have spoken, and I have done my own work, and it’s all been positive. But my understanding is that it’s unlikely because of Wolves’ situation. If that changes, I am told we will be the first to know, so we will see.”

Shrewsbury Town striker latest

Fraser would have been a useful addition for Shrewsbury as they look to add more firepower up top. However, there are plenty of other options that they could pursue over the coming days.

Hurst has taken over from Matt Taylor at New Meadow and will have his own players in mind as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Fraser has been on the books at Wolves for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He is highly-rated by the Midlands outfit and was involved with them over pre-season last summer. They then opted to keep hold of him for the first-half of this campaign.

Getting regular football under his belt in the Football League would be beneficial for his development but it doesn’t appear that he will be getting it at Shrewsbury after this latest development. The teenager has until the deadline on Thursday to find a new temporary home, if the plan is indeed to let him depart Molineux.

Shrewsbury won 2-0 away at Northampton Town over the weekend after goals by Dan Udoh and Chey Dunkley. They are back in action on Saturday at home to Cambridge United.