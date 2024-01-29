Wigan Athletic target Yan Dhanda has penned a pre-contract agreement with Hearts, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a swoop for the attacking midfielder from Ross County this winter.

Dhanda, 25, has been on the Latics’ radar, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 09.01.24, 18:13).

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by the Scottish Sun, he is heading to Hearts instead.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic miss out

Wigan will need to look elsewhere for reinforcements to their ranks. Shaun Maloney’s side have lost key winger Callum Lang to fellow League One side Portsmouth too.

Dhanda has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and assisting four, and is a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. However, former Morecambe boss Derek Adams will need to plan for life without him in the Highlands.

Dhanda started his career at West Brom but left the Baggies as a youngster when Liverpool came calling. He then rose up through the ranks at Anfield before Swansea City lured him to Wales in 2018.

He was signed by Graham Potter for the Swans and scored on his debut away at Sheffield United. The former England youth international went on to play 62 games for the Welsh outfit altogether and found the net on five occasions.

The Birmingham-born man left in 2022 and subsequently penned a two-year deal up in Scotland at Ross County.

Wigan are said to have looked at a potential deal for him as Maloney aims to bolster his ranks. The North West club are sat in 13th place in the table and would be higher up if it wasn’t for their point deduction.

The Latics were beaten 3-2 at home by Stevenage last time out and have the chance to bounce back in their next game against Peterborough United away this weekend.