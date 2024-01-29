West Brom and Plymouth Argyle are poised to miss out on signing Omonia winger Loizos Loizou to Heerenveen, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 13.18, 29.01.24).

West Brom and Plymouth Argyle have reportedly looked into landing the Cyprus international this winter along with FC Basel and Anderlecht.

Loizou, 20, has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Sky Sports, he is ‘set’ to join Heerenveen on loan until the end of the season with no option to buy.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

West Brom and Plymouth Argyle have eyed winger

West Brom are aiming for promotion to the Premier League and could have seen Loizou as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

The Baggies lost Jeremy Sarmiento earlier this month after he went back to Brighton and Hove Albion before being sent to Ipswich Town. Although Andi Weimann has come in to replace him from Bristol City, the door is still open for Carlos Coberan’s side to sign more players before the end of the transfer window.

Plymouth, on the other hand, are eager to rise further away from the drop zone in the Championship. They have a new boss at the helm in Ian Foster and he is keen to put his own stamp on the squad after being picked as Steven Schumacher’s successor after he left for Stoke City.

Loizou is a product of Omonio’s academy and broke into their first-team back in 2020 as a teenager. He has since become one of their most prized assets and has made 153 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 21 goals, six of which have come this term.