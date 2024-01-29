Sunderland are looking to lure the youngster to the Stadium of Light to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second-half of the season.

Sagoe, 19, has been linked with a few Football League clubs this winter such as Barnsley, Millwall, Charlton Athletic and Reading, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

In this latest update regarding his situation by FootballTransfers, he is in ‘talks’ over a switch to the Black Cats before the end of the transfer window later this week.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Sunderland eye winger

Sagoe has been on the books at Arsenal since 2015 having previously been at fellow London club Fulham.

He has since risen up through the academy ranks at the Emirates Stadium and has been a key player for the Gunners at various youth levels over recent years.

The teenager was handed his senior debut by Mikel Arteta back in September in an EFL Cup clash against Brentford. However, that is his only first-team appearance for the top flight giants to date.

A temporary exit next month would help him get some experience under his belt in the Football League. He would benefit more from playing regular senior football as opposed to with Arsenal’s development side.

Sagoe has made eight appearances in Premier League 2 so far this term and has chipped in with a single goal and an impressive six assists.

He would give Sunderland more competition and depth in attacking areas if they are able to get a deal over the line to get him over the coming days.

Michael Beale’s side won 3-1 at home to Stoke City over the weekend.