Sunderland have agreed a fee with Leeds United over the transfer of Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde, according to reporter Mike McGrath.

Leeds United are in need of signing this month but there are players who could be on the move away from Elland Road too. Defender Hjelde is among them having failed to break into the first-team with the Championship club.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the 20-year-old looks set to be on the move. However, he’ll be remaining in the second-tier.

Writing on X, The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath says that a fee has been agreed between Sunderland and Leeds United over the transfer of Hjelde. A deal is in place with personal terms yet to be reached over a permanent move from Yorkshire to Wearside.

Hjelde, who can play as a left-back or centre-back, has made just three first-team appearances for the Whites this season. His deal is up in 2025.

Best for all?

While Leeds United have had to contend with defensive shortages, Hjelde has always remained on the fringes with the Whites. He’s a talented and promising player but he needs game time to develop, and he’s not getting that with Farke’s squad.

After loan spells away from the club, a permanent move allows him to settle down and kick on at a club he can remain at for an extended spell. Sunderland has proven to be a great place for young players to develop too, so hopefully he can maximise his potential with regular minutes at the Stadium of Light.

His ability to operate comfortably as a central defender or left-back should be of great value to Michael Beale and co. With a fee in place, it’s now down to the relevant parties to agree personal terms over the final days of the January transfer window.