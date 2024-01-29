Hull City have until the transfer deadline on Thursday to conclude any final bits of transfer business.

Hull City are expected to be active on both the incoming and outgoing front over the coming days.

They are currently sat in 8th place in the Championship table and are outside the top six by a single point.

The Tigers are closing in on the signing of Luton Town left wing-back Ryan Giles, as per HullLive. The Wolves academy graduate helped Middlesbrough reach the play-offs last season under Michael Carrick.

HullLive report Liam Rosenior’s side are looking to tie up a move to land attacking midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür from Trabzonspor. He helped his current team win the Turkish Super Lig back in 2022.

Hull are also working on a deal to bring in striker Noah Ohio from Standard Liege on loan, as per reporter Kevin Sauvage on X. He has played for Manchester United, Manchester City and RB Leipzig in the past and has represented both England and Holland at youth levels.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

In terms of departures, defender Andy Smith has joined Cheltenham Town on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, striker Henry Sandat has extended his stay at Southend United and Ruben Vinagre has been recalled by Sporting Lisbon and has gone to Hellas Verona.

Dogukan Sinik has been approached by Adama Traore’s former club Hatayspor, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on X.

HullLive report Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is close to a switch to Westerlo in Belgium and Matt Ingram and Jason Lokilo are the subject of bids from elsewhere.

HullLive claim the Tigers could yet end Liam Delap‘s loan deal from Manchester City depending on the extent of his injury which would be a blow.