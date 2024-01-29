Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer is poised to join Charleroi, according to a report by Belgian news outlet dhnet.

Preston North End are letting the centre-back head out the exit door for a new challenge elsewhere.

Bauer, 31, has slipped down the pecking order at Deepdale and has played only twice for Ryan Lowe’s side during the first-half of this season.

dhnet claim the Lilywhites have ‘agreed’ to send him out on loan with an option for Charleroi to buy him in the summer and he is heading over to Belgium today (Monday) for a medical.

Preston North End exit

Letting Bauer leave is a sensible choice by Preston. Although he provides useful competition and depth at the back, his impeding departure will free up space and funds in their squad.

He needs to be getting regular game time at this stage of his career and the Lilywhites aren’t able to offer him that.

His contract in Lancashire expires at the end of this campaign meaning he is likely to have played his last game for Lowe.

Bauer started his career at Stuttgart before he moved to Portugal in 2012. He then spent a few years at Maritimo before switching to England and has been here ever since.

He played for Charlton Athletic from 2015 to 2019 and made 135 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit, chipping in with nine goals.

The ex-Germany youth international scored the winner for the Addicks in their League One play-off final win over Sunderland at Wembley just under five years ago.

Charleroi play their football in the Belgian Pro League and are currently sat in 13th place in the table. Former Huddersfield Town winger Isaac Mbenza plays for them these days.