Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton is set to be the subject of a new £22m bid from Crystal Palace, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Wharton is among the Championship‘s most talented players, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 19-year-old has long been linked with a Premier League move, with plenty of speculation circulating this month.

Crystal Palace failed with a £18.5m bid earlier this month and over the weekend, it was claimed that big spenders Chelsea were set to join the race. A £25m valuation was mentioned in that report from The Sun and now, a club looks to be nearing that sum with a new bid.

Writing on his Patreon, trusted reporter Alan Nixon states that Crystal Palace are making an improved offer for Wharton. The new bid comes in at £22m, made up of £18m upfront with £4m in add-ons.

It marks a big step up and talks could reach a positive conclusion for the Eagles, Nixon writes. However, no loan back would be included in this deal, so it would be on Blackburn Rovers to source a replacement swiftly.

A tough situation

Blackburn Rovers know how important Wharton is. He’s a key cog in their side and a player destined for the top, so given their own ambitions, they know it’ll be a big dent to lose him halfway through the campaign.

A return on loan would have delayed the challenge of finding a replacement but with Crystal Palace keen to bring him straight into the team, that seems unlikely. That could put Rovers off but with big money on the table and interest growing, the chance to cash in could prove too tempting.

He’d be a tough player to replace at the best of times, let alone in the final stages of the window. Palace look to be doing all they can to tempt Wharton to Selhurst Park though, so this looks to be one to keep an eye on over the last days of the January transfer window.