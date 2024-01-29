Portsmouth and Blackpool are interested in Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon, reports Alan Nixon.

Portsmouth and Blackpool are both keen to snap up the League One man before the end of the transfer window later this week.

Moxon, 26, has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Nixon on his Patreon page, he has emerged on the radar of Pompey and the Tangerines.

Portsmouth and Blackpool eye midfielder

Moxon’s contract at Carlisle is up at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent this summer.

The Cumbrians risk losing him for nothing in June if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension at Brunton Park anytime soon.

Moxon has been a key player for Paul Simpson’s side since signing for them in 2022 and helped them gain promotion from League Two last term.

He played 54 matches in all competitions and fired six goals as his side ended up beating Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties. However, they have since struggled in the third tier this term and are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

Prior to his move to back to Cumbria, Carlisle-born Moxon played in Scotland for Queen of the South, Gretna and Annan Athletic and has adapted well to life in the Football League.

He would be an impressive addition for either Portsmouth or Blackpool if one of them were able to get a deal over the line for his signature.

Pompey are battling for the title under John Mousinho, whilst the Seasiders are looking to get into the play-offs.