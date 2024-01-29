Portsmouth have agreed all terms to sign Callum Lang and the Wigan Athletic ace has passed a medical, reporter Andrew Moon has said on X.

Portsmouth’s pursuit of forward Lang has been well documented over recent days. It comes after the 25-year-old informed Wigan Athletic he would like to pursue a move elsewhere this month, with the Latics duly obliging.

Lang has been with the League One club since the summer of 2017, spending a host of spells out on loan while managing 31 goals and 18 assists in 143 appearances for the side. He’s been out of the side of late though, and an exit now seems imminent.

Writing on X on Monday morning, BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has said that Lang has now passed a medical with Portsmouth. All terms have been agreed over the switch to Fratton Park, which looks to be just a matter of time away from being official.

Callum Lang has passed his medical and terms are all agreed. He’s very close to becoming a #Pompey player — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 29, 2024

A strong signing for Pompey

Portsmouth are a side in need of fresh inspiration this month. John Mousinho’s side remain top of the League One table but their form has stuttered somewhat over the winter, bringing the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Derby County into the fight at the summit.

A move for a player like Lang will hopefully help Pompey hold onto their place at the top of the pile though. Lang is playing for a Wigan Athletic side who find themselves around mid-table but he’s shown before he can be one of the division’s better forwards.

His ability to play across the front three or in behind the striker makes him of great value and his pedigree at this level will hopefully help him settle quickly with Portsmouth. Now that everything is in place, it seems a matter of time before the switch is confirmed.