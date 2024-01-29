Sporting Gijon’s manager has said he has heard ‘nothing’ in regards to reported interest from elsewhere in the midfielder.

Varane, 22, is said to be on QPR and Norwich’s radar along with La Liga pair Getafe and Cadiz this winter, according to L’Equipe.

Ramírez has said, as per a report by La Voz de Asturias: “The club has not transmitted anything to me. There is nothing new with him or with any other player. I work with the ones I have.”

Latest regarding QPR and Norwich City target

Varane is under contract at Sporting Gijon until the summer of 2027 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him before the end of the transfer window this week.

He has played 16 times for them during the first-half of this term in all competitions.

The Lille-born man started his career at Lens and rose up through the academy ranks of the Ligue 1 outfit. He was a regular at various youth levels before going on to play once for their first-team.

Varane was loaned out to Rodez to get some experience under his belt before leaving on a permanent basis as a youngster to join Sporting Gijon in 2022.

He was a key player for Sporting’s B team during his first 12 months in Spain and has now established himself a key player for their senior team.

QPR are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship and drew 1-1 at home to Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

Norwich, on the other hand, are eyeing promotion. They were in FA Cup action yesterday and were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool at Anfield.

Both teams have been credited with an interest in Varane but Sporting Gijon’s head coach has now revealed that neither have been in contact.