Sunderland target Callum Styles was left out of Barnsley’s 2-1 defeat against Exeter City on Saturday, the reason being down to an illness according to Tykes boss Neill Collins.

Sunderland are said to have been closing in on a deal for the Hungary international, who was also left out of Barnsley’s 1-0 victory over Oxford United on Tuesday. However, they are yet to strike a deal as we near the end of the transfer window.

Styles was left again against Exeter City over the weekend, prompting further speculation over his future. However, Barnsley boss Collins has explained the reasons behind his second consecutive matchday squad omission. Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield (quotes via the Sunderland Echo), he said:

“No, no progress since the other night.

“Callum missed today because he has been unwell so obviously this week things will happen either way with loads of different clubs and loads of different players and we will see where we are then,” concluded Collins.

It is a nervy time for supporters of lower league clubs when your star players are being touted to depart for teams in higher divisions, made especially nervy in the final few days of the window.

Styles, who signed for Barnsley from Bury in 2018, has featured 22 times for the Tykes this season with the majority of his appearances being as a central or attacking midfielder. His versatility means that he has also featured as a left midfielder on occasion, and is capable of occupying a full-back spot if necessary.

The 23-year-old has hit the back of the net three times this season and chipped in with two assists to aid Barnsley’s hopes of promotion.

Is Styles on the move?

Although Styles did feature for the Tykes at the beginning of last season, he signed a season-long loan deal with Millwall on transfer deadline day in order to continue playing Championship football following Barnsley’s relegation to League One in the campaign prior.

A muscle injury meant that the Sunderland target did miss a large portion of the season for the Lions, although he still managed 22 appearances in which he registered one goal and one assist. Whether it be from the start or off the bench, Styles did not miss a single match in which he was available for.

The Black Cats are in need of an extra body in midfield following Alex Pritchard’s refusal to play, and with Collins refusing to rule out Styles’ departure, we could yet see movement on this front before the window slams shut.

“Obviously by Thursday we will know what we have got for the rest of the season,” said the Barnsley boss.

The Stadium of Light could well be on the horizon for Styles.