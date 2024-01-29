Middlesbrough have rejected Aston Villa’s third bid for star forward Morgan Rogers, The Daily Telegraph’s John Percy has said.

Middlesbrough only signed Rogers from Manchester City in the summer but his impressive performances have seen him quickly draw attention from elsewhere. The 21-year-old has seven goals and nine assists to his name in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with Rogers this month. They’ve seen two bids knocked back and fresh reports stated a third offer had come in.

Now though, according to The Daily Telegraph and trusted reporter John Percy, Middlesbrough have rejected yet another bid.

It is said that Aston Villa made an improved offer of £7.5m plus add-ons for Rogers, only to see it dismissed again. The low offers are frustrating Boro given their £12m asking price, though Rogers is said to have informed the club of his desire to pursue a move to Villa Park.

Boro standing firm

With Rogers keen on the move and Aston Villa pushing, Middlesbrough aren’t in the easiest spot. However, they’re sticking by their valuation and refusing to budge as Villa look to tempt them into a sale before Thursday’s deadline.

Rogers’ development over the season to date has shown he’s on an upward trajectory and the Villains are clearly keen on securing his talents. Middlesbrough may not have foreseen their summer signing having such a swift impact, but they’re certainly benefitting from it.

Manchester City’s significant sell-on clause means Boro will be keen to get a sizeable fee for the forward. That way, they can still make a healthy profit despite having to send a large chunk of the funds onto Rogers’ former club. With Unai Emery’s side continuing to pursue a deal though, it remains to be seen if the Championship club can hold firm over the final few days of the window.