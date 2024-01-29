Manchester United have handed former Sunderland prospect Mason Cotcher the chance to go on trial with the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United are renowned for their commitment to developing young talent, and 17-year-old Cotcher who left Sunderland in the summer has landed an opportunity to impress the Red Devils.

The forward has been without a club since departing Sunderland last summer and has trained with a number of sides in search of his next contract. Despite his endeavours, Cotcher is still a free agent and will likely relish the chance to convince the United staff he is worthy of a spot at Carrington.

Amongst those to have taken a look at the teenager are a trio of clubs competing in Europe, those being Brighton & Hove Albion, Rangers and Arsenal.

An England youth international, Cotcher has been in with the Red Devils over the past week and featured for their Under-18s as a substitute in a 4-0 victory over Leeds United U18s on Saturday morning.

The plan for Cotcher

Considering his age and the fact that he is yet to make a senior appearance, should this transfer happen it would certainly go down as one for the future.

His involvement with United’s U18s suggests that he would be a part of Adam Lawrence’s side initially. However, as we have seen before, the pathway to the Red Devils’ first team from the academy is never closed off and should Cotcher perform well there is no reason that he could not be fast tracked.

Sunderland have seen a whole host of their top young talents go on to make moves to teams higher up the leagues. While the likes of Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil have come through the ranks and become vital first-team players, it seems Cotcher will have a chance to follow former Black Cats starlets Joe Hugill and Logan Pye (now at Burnley) to Manchester United in a bid to make a name for himself.