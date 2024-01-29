Bolton Wanderers are fighting it out for promotion from League One and currently sit 2nd in the table. They know that winter business will be key in their bid to rise to the Championship.

Last season, they struck gold with a loan move for Conor Bradley. The Liverpool starlet played a huge role in their push to the play-offs but despite his best efforts, Ian Evatt and co ultimately fell short, remaining in the third-tier.

Now though, it seems Wanderers could be set to benefit from that fruitful Liverpool link once more. According to the Daily Mail (Transfer News Live, 29.01.24, 10:56), the Premier League side have decided to send Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay to Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has had Championship interest from the likes Leeds United since being recalled from Preston. But, with game time the priority, Liverpool are hopeful he can find success at Bolton like fellow right-back Bradley did in the previous campaign.

A good move?

Ramsay struggled to make an impact at Preston, largely owing to injury. He’s still viewed as a top talent and one arguably above League One level, but that should ensure he plays regularly with Bolton Wanderers if a loan is to materialise.

It will allow him to develop well and gain some confidence after some challenging times since swapping Aberdeen for Liverpool. From Evatt and co’s perspective, they’ll be getting a fantastic prospect to add to their options on the right-hand side.

While perhaps a surprising move, it’s certainly once that looks set to benefit all. Bolton Wanderers will be thrilled that they’re benefitting from this fruitful link again as former loan star Bradley starts to make a name for himself at Anfield.