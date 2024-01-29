Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wants to stay at the club amid Premier League transfer interest, the Daily Mail has revealed.

Leicester City midfielder Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the Championship‘s standout players this season. After dropping down from the Premier League with the Foxes, he’s managed nine goals and nine assists in 27 league games, helping them to the top of the table.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old’s form has drawn admiring glances this month. The Athletic reported that Brighton & Hove Albion were keen to sign him while Arsenal and Fulham are also admirers.

Now though, amid the Seagulls’ approach, a fresh report has issued a big boost for Leicester City.

The Daily Mail reports that Dewsbury-Hall wants to remain at the King Power Stadium amid the Premier League transfer interest. The Championship leaders smacked a £40m price tag on their star player, but he has no interest in abandoning the club he has been with for 17 years.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A huge boost

Dewsbury-Hall’s stance on a potential Premier League move comes as a huge boost for Enzo Maresca at Leicester City. The midfielder is central to their promotion push and losing him would have been a big blow.

Speculation over the final days of the window had the potential to be unsettling too. But, with the star man’s stance now seemingly clear, all at the club and Dewsbury-Hall himself can remain focused on the task at hand.

Time will tell if his stance and the big £40m valuation is enough to actually fend off interest in his services though. Nothing is stopping Brighton or any other admirers from making a move, it’ll just be down to them to try and tempt the relevant parties into potentially striking a deal if they wish to.