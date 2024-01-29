Leeds United held interest in Daiki Hashioka before making the decision to look elsewhere, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds United are flying high in this season’s Championship as they target Premier League promotion. They sit 4th in the table and are just two points shy of the automatic promotion places.

They’re in need of new additions though and early on Sunday, reports from Voetbalkrant had said that the West Yorkshire club were leading the race to sign defender Hashioka. The Japan international plays for Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

However, in the Yorkshire Evening Post, reporter Lee Sobot has said that this is not the case. He confirms that Leeds United’s interest lies elsewhere, stating they are looking at other options instead after holding a strong interest.

The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath then said Luton Town were in talks over a permanent deal for Hashioka, while Fabrizio Romano has later confirmed a €2m deal and a three-and-a-half-year contract is in the offing.

🟠🇯🇵 Daichi Hashioka, in London today to undergo medical tests at Luton Town after €2m deal agreed with Sint-Truiden. Understand Japanese fullback will sign contract valid until June 2027, three and half deal. pic.twitter.com/BIM5fyesim — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

Leeds United’s problem area

Right-back is certainly an area of the squad where Leeds United need to look for reinforcements. At the moment, midfielder and teen prodigy Archie Gray is the first choice in that position.

After him comes Jamie Shackleton, himself not a natural right-back. Daniel Farke’s side have been weakened with the decision to allow Luke Ayling to leave for Middlesbrough. Additionally, they sent right-back Djed Spence back to Spurs, cutting his loan short.

While the West Yorkshire outfit have coped admirably without a specialist right-back, the form of youngster Gray can only carry them so far. Opponents have gotten at Leeds United down the flanks, admittedly on the left more than the right.

However, left-back Junior Firpo is a naturally left-back and he is coming into better form both defending and getting forward. The problem area for Leeds is at right-back.

There are only just over four days left of the winter window, clubs’ last chance to bring players in other than free agents. It could be an important four-or-so days for the Whites as they look to shore up a weak area of their side.