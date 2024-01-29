Leeds United have been heavily linked with a whole host of players over the January transfer window, with defender Godfrey among them. He’s found game time hard to come by over the 2023/24 season, leading to speculation over a winter move.

It was reported over the weekend that the Whites had made an official loan approach for the Everton man in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks. Now, fresh claims have emerged regarding the Championship club’s pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Football Insider claims that Everton have rejected Leeds United’s opening loan offer for Godfrey, despite a willingness to let him go. They are planning on returning with a new and improved offer though as they look to bring in new faces before the end of the window.

These claims come amid conflicting reports from Leeds Live, who stated last week that there was a reluctance from the Toffees to let Godfrey leave.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Time will tell

With conflicting reports emerging regarding Everton’s stance over Godfrey, only time will tell just how his situation pans out over the final days of the window. At least with such little time left to strike business, a definite resolution isn’t too far away.

One thing for certain is that Leeds United could do with bolstering their defensive options before the end of the month. A move for Godfrey would be a good way to do so, as he’s comfortable as a centre-back or a full-back, operating on both the left and right-hand sides over the course of his career.

The Everton man has Premier League pedigree and has previously worked under Farke too. He made his breakthrough at Norwich City under the German after an impressive loan with Shrewsbury Town.