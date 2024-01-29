Ipswich Town have agreed a deal of £1m plus add-ons for AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi, as reported by the EADT.

Ipswich Town have been in dire need of a new striker this month. A long-term injury to George Hirst coupled with the exit of Freddie Ladapo and recall of Dane Scarlett has left the Tractor Boys with limited options at the top of the pitch.

The Tractor Boys have been linked with plenty of potential additions. AFC Wimbledon talisman Al-Hamadi is among those to have been mentioned after managing 17 goals and seven assists in 29 games this season.

Now, a fresh report from the EADT has delivered good news for Town fans. It is said that a fee of £1m plus add-ons has been reached and Al-Hamadi underwent a medical over in Qatar during the weekend.

Other clubs made hijack attempts, but his heart is set on joining Ipswich Town, the report adds.

A vital signing

Ipswich Town are in need of another striker or two, and it seems they’re going to get their hands on one imminently. It is added that another striker will still be targeted after the Al-Hamadi move, further bolstering Kieran McKenna’s ranks.

The shock FA Cup defeat to Maidstone United encapsulated why there is such a strong need for a striker. 38 shots and one goal in the 2-1 loss shows some extra killer instinct is needed up top in the absence of go-to striker Hirst.

If Al-Hamadi’s talents at League Two level can translate to Championship football, Town could have a real star on their hands. He’s proven to be a serious predator in front of goal and the physicality he offers can translate to the second-tier.

It’s a big step up but with a deal in place, it might not be long before we see if Al-Hamadi can manage the rise from the fourth-tier.